Essendon’s footy boss says the club is feeling ‘genuinely optimistic’

Essendon’s footy boss says there is “genuine optimism” at the club about the immediate future, despite two stars walking out on the club in the past two days.

Dan Richardson told 3AW the players were looking forward to a “fresh start” next season under new coach Ben Rutten, even if it is without Joe Daniher and Adam Saad.

“We need players who are fully committed to his vision and where we are taking the club,” Richardson told Sportsday.

“If that means we unsettle, or ruffle a few feathers along the way because we’re asking players to put the team first, then so be it.

“I don’t think we should apologise to anyone, even our fans, if that’s what we are doing.

“And that’s where we want to get to.

“We want to build a team that wins premierships.”

