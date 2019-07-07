Essendon’s Head of Footy speaks on Fantasia and Draper’s future at the club

The Bomber’s Head of Football is confident Orazio Fantasia and Sam Draper will remain at the Hanger for seasons to come.

Dan Richardson joined Sunday Sport where he spoke on the future of free agency and its relevance in our game.

“As an industry the AFL has promoted player movement, I see that as a maturity that we are developing within our industry,” said Richardson.

“It’s bi-product of free agency, managers and players are more proactive now than ever about player movement.”

“One day it will be more accepted for players to move clubs.

“I know it’s difficult for fans to understand, but as time goes on we will become more mature about it.”

The Herald Sun’s Mark Robinson quizzed Richardson on the future of Orazio at the club.

“As far as we are aware, he has not requested or indicated his desire to go home,” said Richardson.

“We see him right now as a really committed and caring person, as well as a young leader around the footy club.”

As for Sam Draper, Richardson commented, “yea I’d be really confident he’d re-sign”.

