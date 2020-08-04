Essential worker permit: How it works and where to access it

Workers in Melbourne who need to leave their homes to go to work will need to carry a permit with them at all times, after 11.59pm tonight.

The permit comes as part of harsh new Stage 4 lockdown measures in Melbourne, in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The permitted worker permit is available HERE.

Announcing the permit system yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews said the permit is “old fashioned commonsense” and will stop essential workers from having to repeatedly explain why they’re out and about.

Businesses which issue worker permits to employees who do not meet the requirements of the permit scheme face fines of up to $99,123.

Individuals face fines of up to $19,826.

Workers in industries with uniform identification, such as nurses and police, may use their work ID instead of the permit.

For all other workers who are permitted to leave their homes for work, the two page permit is mandatory.

Workers must fill out details of their shifts, address and contact details.

The permit must be signed by both the employer and employee.

Image: Daniel Pockett / Getty