Childcare in Stage 4: What we know so far

The state government has clarified its rules on which workers can continue to send their children to childcare under Melbourne’s Stage 4 lockdown.

Parents working on-site in permissible industries, under the state government’s guidelines, may continue to send their children to childcare or kindergarten after 11.59pm tonight.

Permitted workers who are working from home will also be able to access to childcare if there is no one in the home who can care for the children.

“If you or someone else in your household can look after your kids at home, you must continue to do that, but we recognise that for many frontline workers and others playing important roles in our pandemic response, it’s just not possible,” Premier Daniel Andrews said in a press release.

Permitted workers who are attending their workplace only need to complete the Permitted Worker Permit to prove their eligibility for childcare.

Permitted workers who are working from home and cannot supervise their kids while working will be required to complete an Access to Childcare Permit, which will be made available this afternoon.

On this form, the employer must attest the employee works in a permitted industry and the employer must confirm there is no one else in their household who can supervise their children.

In households with two parents or guardians, both must be working in permitted industries.

A decision on in-home babysitting and childcare will be made by the Chief Health Officer later today.

FULL STATEMENT FROM PREMIER DANIEL ANDREWS: