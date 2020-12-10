‘Exhausted’ Richmond chief reflects on season 2020

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale admits he’s “exhausted” and looking forward to a break after the Tigers won their third premiership in four years this year.

He wasn’t complaining, but a candid Gale told 3AW the 2020 AFL season, which pushed on despite the COVID-19 pandemic, had taken a lot out of those involved.

“It’s been a herculean effort to get this season (finished) and so much has been asked of all of us – administrators, players, coaches, families,” Gale said.

“That’s something we’ve got to be really mindful of.

“We’ve got to close the book on this year very soon and we’ve just got to find a way to recharge and re-energise and renew and we will, because that’s the way our caper rolls.

“But there is a lot of us that need a break.”

The Richmond chief also shared his thoughts on the floating fixture, a return to ‘normal’ quarters and the length of Wednesday night’s draft.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Michael Willson / AFL Photos via Getty Images)