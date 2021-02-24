Expert weighs in on how COVID jab bungle will affect vaccine uptake in Australia

Confidence in Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine has been shaken by a bungle which saw two elderly people given up to four times the recommended vaccine dose.

But Sydney University expert in vaccine uptake, and a former nurse herself, Professor Julie Leask, says Australians shouldn’t avoid getting the jab because of the stuff-up.

“I’m hopeful this will be a blip and it won’t have too much of an impact,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Professor Leask says it’s “unlikely” the two people who received overdoses of the jab will suffer as a result.

She says the important thing is that it doesn’t happen again.

“This is a lesson in patient safety. You don’t go prosecuting the individual and just looking to them to blame … you look at what this says about the system and how we can fix it.

“An open transparent process that tries to look back is a constructive way is the only way forward, because we need to learn from this, to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“In the end, if we keep going we’ll learn from these issues.”

