Doubt over whether South Australia’s harsh ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown will work

As South Australia enters the first day of its six-day “circuit breaker” lockdown to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak, doubt has been cast on whether the short, harsh shutdown will work.

Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Swinburne University, Professor Bruce Thompson, say while the lockdown is strict, it’s “slightly on the short side”.

“We know the incubation period is roughly four or five days … however it can be as long as 14 days,” he told Ross and Russel.

“If you’re only aiming for one incubation period you’ve sort of lost your margin of error.”

Under the strict lockdown, South Australians may not leave their homes for exercise, and cafes, restaurants and bars may not open or serve takeaway.

