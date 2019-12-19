‘Extremely disappointed’: Expert reacts to AFL’s new gambling deal

The AFL has come under fierce scrutiny over a forthcoming mega deal with gambling agency, BetEasy.

The Herald Sun reports the AFL is closing in on an $8 million a year deal extending the league’s contract with the betting agency.

But some say the league is sending mixed messages, with most clubs doing what they can to sever their links with poker machines and betting agencies.

Associate Professor Samantha Thomas, gambling expert at Deakin University, said the evidence was clear when it came to the promotion of gambling around sport and influencing children.

“I was extremely disappointed,” she said when asked about her reaction to the news.

