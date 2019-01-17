Advertisement
Family remembers “ambitious, smart” woman following shocking death
PICTURE: Instagram.
The family of murdered student Aiia Maasarwe say they’re shocked she was attacked in a “safe” country like Australia.
The 21-year-old was found dead at Bundoora on Wednesday morning.
Her uncle, Rame, lives in America and told Tom Elliott he was in disbelief.
“She was a very good girl,” he said.
“She was very ambitious, very smart.
“She liked to help everybody.”
