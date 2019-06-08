Fan ejected from Marvel Stadium after abusing umpire calls into 3AW Football

A fan has been kicked out of Marvel Stadium for abusing an umpire.

As experienced umpire Mathew Nicholls walked off the ground at half time of Saturday’s match between Carlton and Brisbane, the abuse allegedly occurred.

Frankie (not his real name) called into 3AW Football and said he chose to words carefully to not offend his fellow fans.

“It’s pretty embarrassing from the AFL, if you ask me,” he said.

“They made me wait half an hour for an AFL integrity officer to come and take of myself and my membership.

“I was then escorted from the ground by police and security.”

Earlier, 3AW Football reporter Jacqui Reed said Nicholls was visibly shaken by the incident.

“Nicholls stopped and pointed at the fan who said what he said,” she said on 3AW.

“Fans were standing around in shock as security converged to make sure that fan exited Marvel Stadium.”

“Officials are now on high alert.”

