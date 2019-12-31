Father and son killed in NSW bushfires

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service has confirmed two fatalities, believed to be a father and his son, as a result of bushfires on the south coast of New South Wales.

Police have confirmed they discovered the bodies of the pair at a house west of Cobargo.

It comes just a day after the tragic death of a young firefighter near Jingellic.

Expectant father Samuel McPaul, 28, was killed after the truck he was in was struck by high winds and rolled.

He was fighting the Green Valley Fire, about 70 kilometres east of Albury at the time.

NSW Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says NSW is experiencing the worst bushfire season on record as numerous fires burn between Nowra and the Victorian border.

