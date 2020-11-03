Father of boy targeted in brutal Hawthorn attack fears gang ‘will end up killing someone’

The father of a boy attacked in Hawthorn park at the weekend says he fears the gang who targeted his son will “end up killing someone”.

In an early Rumour File report on Monday, Ross Stevenson said he’d been told a gang attacked schoolchildren at Rathmines Road Reserve.

Police played down the conflict, revealing one boy had been attacked.

But it has now emerged that many other teenagers were also targeted.

Grant* says his son was among the many attacked by a gang of youths, aged about 16, in the Hawthorn park on Saturday night.

He says the group separated teens from their friends, then attacked them.

“They basically just started belting up any kid they could find that was on their own,” he told Ross and Russel.

“They would basically just rip off their clothes, steal their mobile phone and in some cases belt them.

“There was one boy who was being belted by 10 of them.”

Grant said his son was “very shaken up” when he returned home on Saturday, so he went to the park to investigate.

“I actually spoke to half a dozen of the kids afterwards … one of them was clearly concussed,” he said.

“This gang, if they’re not stopped they’ll end up killing someone.”

*not his real name