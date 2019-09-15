3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Father speaks out following ugly hit in the VFL

5 hours ago
watch the vision
Football Featured

The father of a VFL player who suffered multiple facial fractures following an ugly hit on Sunday says more needs to be done to stamp similar incidents out of the sport.

Port Melbourne’s Tommy O’Sullivan was collected late by Richmond-listed footballer Jake Aarts during Sunday’s preliminary final, sparking a melee.

He’s likely to need surgery and faces a lengthy recovery.

Martin O’Sullivan told Neil Mitchell Aarts wasn’t punished at the time.

“I think there has to be stronger consequences,” he said.

“There definitely has to be a send-off rule to make it fair.”

Click PLAY below to see the vision

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

watch the vision
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332