Father speaks out following ugly hit in the VFL

The father of a VFL player who suffered multiple facial fractures following an ugly hit on Sunday says more needs to be done to stamp similar incidents out of the sport.

Port Melbourne’s Tommy O’Sullivan was collected late by Richmond-listed footballer Jake Aarts during Sunday’s preliminary final, sparking a melee.

He’s likely to need surgery and faces a lengthy recovery.

Martin O’Sullivan told Neil Mitchell Aarts wasn’t punished at the time.

“I think there has to be stronger consequences,” he said.

“There definitely has to be a send-off rule to make it fair.”

