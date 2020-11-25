Father’s emotional tribute to ‘fantastic’ son who was stabbed to death at Seaford

The father of a man stabbed to death at Seaford last night has fought back tears while paying tribute to his “fantastic kid” with a “heart of gold”.

Mike told Neil Mitchell his son was out to dinner on Station Street last night when an unknown female verbally abused his son’s girlfriend.

When the 26-year-old carpenter confronted the woman and the three men she was with, one of them smashed a bottle and stabbed him in the heart.

He says those responsible for his son’s untimely death must be caught.

“He had everything to live for, he was a go getter, a hard worker, he had a heart of gold,” he said.

“He’d help anyone, any time. He was just a fantastic kid.”