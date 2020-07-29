Federal Health Minister says COVID-19 situation in Victoria is ‘improving significantly’

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the COVID-19 situation in Victoria is “improving significantly” and our aged care workers should be commended for their “majestic compassion”.

It comes the federal government is sending a specialist team Mr Hunt says are “the SAS of the medical world” in to assist with COVID-19 outbreaks in more than 80 Victorian aged care homes.

“The health workers are our heroes,” Mr Hunt told Neil Mitchell.

“These are extraordinary, courageous Australians.”

Mr Hunt refrained from criticising Premier Daniel Andrews who yesterday took aim at federal and privately run aged care facilities.

I don’t want to have an argument with the Premier, what I would say is the overwhelming majority of aged care nurses … do an incredible job.

“I’ve said my thanks as the son of somebody who spent the last half year within an aged care facility.”

Press PLAY below for the full interview.

Image: Rohan Thomson / Getty