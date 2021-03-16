3AW
Health Minister urges Australians to ‘be calm’ as he denies problems with vaccine rollout

33 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Health Minister urges Australians to ‘be calm’ as he denies problems with vaccine rollout

More than 1000 GP clinics across the country have today begun taking COVID-19 vaccine bookings.

But Neil Mitchell has been inundated by calls from people who say their local clinics, which are on the list to begin administering the jab to high-risk groups from next week, aren’t yet sure how the system will work.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt denies there are problems and says all clinics involved should know how many doses they’ll have and when.

“Be calm this morning,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“This is a process that’s going to take some months.

“It’s not all going to happen in one day, or one week.”

Nationwide, 10,000 people have been trained to administer the vaccine.

Mr Hunt says GP clinics will have either 400, 100 or 50 vaccine doses provided per week.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty

Neil Mitchell
News
