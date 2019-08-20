Fight forces Berwick school into lockdown

Image: Google Maps

A high school in Melbourne’s south-east went into lockdown, and police were called, following a brawl this afternoon.

Listener Jackie told 3AW’s Tom Elliott several students who were expelled from Berwick College returned to the school and a fight broke out.

She said the principal was hurt while trying to break up the brawl.

Police confirm they attended an incident at the school this afternoon, and that the campus was in lock down.

It’s the second brawl at a Melbourne school today.

Earlier, police and paramedics were called to Sunshine Secondary College after a brawl broke out.