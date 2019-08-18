Final quarter thriller sees Richmond back in the top four

We might have just witnessed a Grand Final preview.

Richmond defeated the Eagles in a final quarter thriller which saw Jack Riewoldt kick the deciding goal in the 29th minute of the final term.

Vintage Dusty was in form today as the club star pulled 35 disposals, six clearances and one goal.

West Coast were also in stellar form, their clean hand and ball skills were pivotal in the opening half, but the wet weather change played into the Tiger’s hands.

Elliot Yeo (26 disposals, 15 clearances, eight tackles) was strong in the midfield, while Shannon Hurn (24 disposals, 10 marks) provided plenty of push from the back.

Click PLAY below to catch the match review

=====================

West Coast have been all class in the first half showing the Tigers why they are the reigning premiers of the league.

Richmond couldn’t catch a break in the opening term, succumbing six straight goals to the Eagles, but the top side team fought hard to close the margin to nine points at the main break.

Dustin Martin is in fine form today and is dominating in the turnovers.

Jack Darling is the only multiple goal kicker.

Click PLAY below to listen to the half-time wrap

=====================

Today will be the Tiger’s first taste at playing the reigning premiers this season.

Both teams are hungry in the finals hunt and each are contenders to take home the flag.

Dustin Martin is back in for Richmond, but skipper Trent Cotchin remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles’ Josh Kennedy failed to pick up a mark last week, he’ll be wanting to change that this week.

Click PLAY below to catch the match preview

=====================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball