FINALS FOOTY! Collingwood vs GWS Giants from the MCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12:00PM: Matt Granland, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling, Mark Robinson, Caroline Wilson, Jimmy Bartel, Paul Roos, Tony Shaw, Tim Lane, Tony Leonard & Jacqui Reed

PREVIEW

It’s time to find out who will join Richmond in next Saturday’s Grand Final.

The story of the week has centered on the Giants and Toby Greene’s one-match ban, which was upheld by the AFL tribunal and then the appeals board.

But GWS were dealt another blow mid-week when Lachie Whitfield was ruled out of today’s game with appendicitis.

Things at Collingwood this week have been a little more settled but as Jordan De Goey and Levi Greenwood continues his respective injury recoveries, Ben Reid and James Aish come in to help fill the void.

We’re just hours away from finding out Richmond’s opposition in this year’s decider so make sure you stick with 3AW Football all afternoon for the best pre-match, game call and post-match!

