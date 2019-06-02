Finnis defends St Kilda’s China experiment, says illness issue overblown

St Kilda CEO Matt Finnis says the illness which has swept through the playing group in China has been overblown.

Jono Marsh and Dan McKenzie won’t play against Port Adelaide due to sickness, with Nick Coffield and Darragh Joyce are both late ins for St Kilda’s clash in Shanghai.

Coach Alan Richardson also contracted a virus but is expected to be fine to coach in this afternoon’s game.

Finnis said the talk in Australia over the side playing in Shanghai was vastly different to the reality of the situation.

“You’re kind of over here doing what we’re doing and the (noise) couldn’t be any further from that,” he said on Sunday Sport.

“One of the things we talked about before we came is we’ll plan and prepare everything within an inch of its life but when we travel, things won’t go to plan.

“Ultimately it’s been a much bigger issue back home than it has been over here.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Sunday Sport