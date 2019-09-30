First-game sensation Marlion Pickett says he feels for unlucky duo

Marlion Pickett says he never thought he’d be playing in the AFL grand final, even after a best-on-ground showing in the VFL decider.

3AW Football spoke with the first-gamer following his stunning debut on the biggest stage of all.

He said he expected one of Jack Ross or Kamdyn McIntosh to replace Jack Graham in the side.

“I thought one of them guys was going to play,” Pickett told 3AW Football.

“I feel for them.

“I thought I might be an emergency.”

