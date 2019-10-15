Footscray’s Napier Street bridge is 4m — again. We think.

The maligned Napier Street bridge in Footscray is 4m high — again.

We think.

The confusion started yesterday when Neil Mitchell revealed a disparity between lead-up signs that showed a clearance height of 4.1 metres, whereas the sign on the bridge — which is the most-hit by trucks in Melbourne — indicated it was only 4.0m.

This was followed by an interview with department honcho Jeroen Weimar that clarified very little.

But is seems someone from the department was busy providing clarity overnight.

Department of Transport workers have scraped the ‘.1‘ from the lead-up signs.

Someone at VicRoads has had a busy night…. Napier St warning signs are back to 4 metres… pic.twitter.com/YcRHfS8p97 — Heidi Murphy (@heidimur) October 15, 2019

Neil Mitchell spoke to someone a bit more plain-speaking, department spokesperson Chris Miller, to find out the latest.

We’re still not sure why the clearance was lifted from 4.0m to 4.1m on some signs, but we’ve ascertained all future signs will show 4 metres.

