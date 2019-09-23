Footy fan breaks down while describing horrible brawl at the MCG on Saturday

A footy fan has broken down in tears at the state of fan behaviour after he was just inches from a violent brawl at the MCG on Saturday.

Security, police and several men clashed in ugly scenes allegedly sparked after a man threw his drink on a security guard while being evicted from the ground.

Richard was sitting near the men with his daughter, telling 3AW he’d never seen anything like it.

“I’m very upset about it,” Richard said.

“I’m 70 years of age and been going to the football a long time.

“We’ve just got out of control.

“Particularly this year, I don’t know why, but it just seems to be worse.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve seen in my 50 years of going to the football.”

Richard said the AFL and venues needed to look at implementing MCC-style rules about alcohol (where you can’t take it back to your seat) at every ground.

“I think the AFL and the game providers need to look at that,” he said.

“These guys were just backwards and forwards (from the bar) the whole time.”

