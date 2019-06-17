Footy fan complains about police response after he dropped ‘f-word’ in front of young daughter

A footy fan who admits he dropped the “f-word” at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night isn’t happy with what he described as a heavy-handed response from police.

Andrew told 3AW he was reacting to a 50-metre penalty decision during the Western Bulldogs clash with Carlton.

He said only those sitting next to him would have heard him say the word.

“I had security come and pull me aside for 5 to 10 minutes and I admitted I swore once, I apologised and said I wouldn’t do it again – I didn’t do it again,” he said.

“Then 15 minutes later I had four police escort me, four police on a Saturday night in front of my little one, and interrogate me take details for that one word.

“If it’s illegal to say the f-word at the football, then I don’t know what the world has come to.”

Neil Mitchell pointed out it technically was illegal to use indecent language.

“That’s fair enough. But that means if there’s 35,000 people at the football then they’re going to have to escort 30,000 of them,” he said.

