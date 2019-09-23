Footy fan has lost wallet returned by GWS star

A Geelong supporter who lost his wallet, which was later found and returned by GWS star Jeremy Cameron, says he hopes the Coleman medallist “kicks a bag” in Saturday’s grand final.

But it doesn’t sound like he’ll be taking Cameron’s advice on buying a Giants scarf and beanie.

Adam Ross lost his wallet in Fitzroy Gardens after leaving the MCG on Friday night.

Cameron, who was staying at the nearby Pullman On The Park hotel ahead of the Giants’ clash on Saturday, found it the following morning.

He handed it in to reception, but not before writing a note and leaving $50 in there.

Ross told 3AW he’d since been in touch with Cameron, saying he was going to donate the cash to charity.

