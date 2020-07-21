Interstate footy feast: AFL releases latest fixture block
There will be footy every day for 20 days straight from July 29 as the AFL rushes to complete the 2020 season.
Richmond and the Western Bulldogs will play two days after the completion of round eight.
It will be the first of 33 matches making up rounds 9 through 12.
There will even be some double headers on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Games will be played across Western Australia, Queensland and South Australia, with plenty of travel still involved.
Collingwood travels from Perth after Round 8 to Brisbane, where they will play one game before flying to SA and then back to Brisbane.
Round 9
Wednesday, July 29
Western Bulldogs v Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
Thursday, July 30
Carlton v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 3.40pm AWST
Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 8.10pm AEST
Friday, July 31
Essendon v Brisbane, Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, August 1
North Melbourne v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 2.35pm AEST
St Kilda v Sydney, Gabba, 5.10pm AEST
West Coast v Geelong, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
Sunday, August 2
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, Metricon Stadium, 3.35pm AEST
Fremantle v Collingwood, Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST
Round 10
Monday, August 3
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 6.40pm ACST
Tuesday, August 4
Richmond v Brisbane, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
Wednesday, August 5
Geelong v North Melbourne, Gabba, 5.40pm AEST
Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
Thursday, August 6
Collingwood v Sydney, Gabba, 5.40pm AEST
Gold Coast v St Kilda, Metricon Stadium, 8.10pm AEST
Friday, August 7
Essendon v Greater Western Sydney, Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
Byes: Fremantle, West Coast, Hawthorn, Carlton
Round 11
Saturday, August 8
Port Adelaide v Richmond, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, Gabba, 7.40pm AEST
Sunday, August 9
West Coast v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 1.35pm AWST
North Melbourne v Melbourne, Blundstone Arena*, 6.10pm AEST
Monday, August 10
Geelong v St Kilda, Gabba, 6.10pm AEST
Fremantle v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST
Tuesday, August 11
Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval, 6.40pm ACST
Wednesday, August 12
Gold Coast v Essendon, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
Byes: Greater Western Sydney, Sydney
Round 12
Thursday, August 13
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium 6.10pm AWST
Friday, August 14
Geelong v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, August 15
North Melbourne v Brisbane, Blundstone Arena*, 2.35pm AEST
Melbourne v Collingwood, Gabba, 5.10pm AEST
Fremantle v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
Sunday, August 16
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1.05pm AEST
St Kilda v Essendon, Gabba, 3.35pm AEST
West Coast v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST
Monday, August 17
Richmond v Gold Coast, Gabba, 7.10pm AEST
* venue subject to Tasmanian Government approval