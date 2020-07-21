Interstate footy feast: AFL releases latest fixture block

There will be footy every day for 20 days straight from July 29 as the AFL rushes to complete the 2020 season.

Richmond and the Western Bulldogs will play two days after the completion of round eight.

It will be the first of 33 matches making up rounds 9 through 12.

There will even be some double headers on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Games will be played across Western Australia, Queensland and South Australia, with plenty of travel still involved.

Collingwood travels from Perth after Round 8 to Brisbane, where they will play one game before flying to SA and then back to Brisbane.

Round 9

Wednesday, July 29

Western Bulldogs v Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

Thursday, July 30

Carlton v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 3.40pm AWST

Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 8.10pm AEST

Friday, July 31

Essendon v Brisbane, Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, August 1

North Melbourne v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 2.35pm AEST

St Kilda v Sydney, Gabba, 5.10pm AEST

West Coast v Geelong, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

Sunday, August 2

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, Metricon Stadium, 3.35pm AEST

Fremantle v Collingwood, Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

Round 10

Monday, August 3

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 6.40pm ACST

Tuesday, August 4

Richmond v Brisbane, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

Wednesday, August 5

Geelong v North Melbourne, Gabba, 5.40pm AEST

Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Thursday, August 6

Collingwood v Sydney, Gabba, 5.40pm AEST

Gold Coast v St Kilda, Metricon Stadium, 8.10pm AEST

Friday, August 7

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney, Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Byes: Fremantle, West Coast, Hawthorn, Carlton



Round 11

Saturday, August 8

Port Adelaide v Richmond, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, Gabba, 7.40pm AEST

Sunday, August 9

West Coast v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 1.35pm AWST

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Blundstone Arena*, 6.10pm AEST

Monday, August 10

Geelong v St Kilda, Gabba, 6.10pm AEST

Fremantle v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST

Tuesday, August 11

Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval, 6.40pm ACST

Wednesday, August 12

Gold Coast v Essendon, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

Byes: Greater Western Sydney, Sydney



Round 12



Thursday, August 13

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium 6.10pm AWST

Friday, August 14

Geelong v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, August 15

North Melbourne v Brisbane, Blundstone Arena*, 2.35pm AEST

Melbourne v Collingwood, Gabba, 5.10pm AEST

Fremantle v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

Sunday, August 16

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

St Kilda v Essendon, Gabba, 3.35pm AEST

West Coast v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

Monday, August 17

Richmond v Gold Coast, Gabba, 7.10pm AEST

* venue subject to Tasmanian Government approval