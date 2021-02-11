3AW
Former AFL boss departs Crown board in wake of inquiry findings

1 hour ago
Former AFL boss Andrew Demetriou is no longer on the board of Crown.

He is the latest board member to resign in the wake of damning inquiry findings that blocked Crown from running a casino in Sydney.

“I have always been a team player and supported the greater good. I will therefore step down from the Crown Resorts board to give Crown the best possible chance of becoming suitable to the NSW Regulator,” Mr Demetriou said in a statement.

The recent findings have placed pressure on the Andrews government to hold its own inquiry, given Crown is already operating in Melbourne.

“Surely, if Crown are not fit and proper to have a casino in Sydney, then they’re not fit and proper to have one in Melbourne,” Independent MP Andrew Wilkie told Neil Mitchell.

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

