Former AFL star takes aim at ‘scum’ scalping footy tickets

Former AFL star David Schwarz has taken aim at those scalping tickets to Thursday night’s season opener between Richmond and Carlton.

He found basic tickets to the match being advertised on Viagogo for more than $300.

“You just ruin it for everyone,” he said.

The ticket reseller was ordered by the Federal Court last year to pay a penalty of $7 million for breaching Australian Consumer Law.

It has since been granted a reprieve on paying that fine.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive