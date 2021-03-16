3AW
Former AFL star takes aim at ‘scum’ scalping footy tickets

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Football FeaturedWord On The Street
Former AFL star David Schwarz has taken aim at those scalping tickets to Thursday night’s season opener between Richmond and Carlton.

He found basic tickets to the match being advertised on Viagogo for more than $300.

“You just ruin it for everyone,” he said.

The ticket reseller was ordered by the Federal Court last year to pay a penalty of $7 million for breaching Australian Consumer Law.

It has since been granted a reprieve on paying that fine.

Tom Elliott
FootballNewsSports
