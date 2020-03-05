Former AFL star to donate brain to concussion research

Former AFL star Liam Picken says there’s little doubt players would have cheated concussion tests in the past, but “it’d be really silly” to do that now.

The premiership player, who had his career ended prematurely due to the effects of concussion, told Neil Mitchell he was pleased to see growing awareness about the issue.

But like Neil, he says more needs to be done.

Picken has volunteered to donate his brain to research in the hope of helping others.

He battled headaches for 18 months, in what the former Western Bulldog described as “one of the most challenging” times of his life.

Picken said there was growing awareness about concussion among the AFL playing group.

“I think in the past players have gamed it (concussion tests), but I think now, with all this awareness, if players were to do it, it’d be really silly,” Picken said.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)