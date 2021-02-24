Former AFL umpires boss admits new rule will ‘drive some people mad’

Former AFL umpires boss Wayne Campbell admits the league’s controversial new man-on-the-mark rule will divide opinion this season.

But he says it’s worth giving it a go.

Under the new rule, the player manning the mark is not allowed to move at all until the umpire calls play on, regardless of whether or not the opposition player with the ball moves off his line.

Doing so will result in a costly 50-metre penalty.

Vision of the rule being implemented at Essendon training sent social media into a spin this week, with many calling on the AFL to dump the rule before the season even begins.

“I think it will drive some people mad,” Wayne Campbell told 3AW.

“Personally, I think it’s worth having a go at.”

