Former AMA president says it’s time to look at new quarantine methods

33 mins ago
Tom Elliott
A former president of the Australian Medical Association says government needs to seriously consider ditching hotel quarantine in favour of camps or other quarantine facilities.

It comes after the coronavirus again escaped a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, leading to a re-tightening of restrictions.

Tom Elliott is among those questioning why hotels are being used to house those who’ve arrived in Australia from overseas.

Dr Tony Bartone agreed.

“Hotels were never designed to be quarantine facilities,” he said.

He said “all options” needed to be considered in light of the latest outbreak, starting with an immediate reduction on crowd numbers at the Australian Open, AFLW and horse racing.

