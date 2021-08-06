3AW
Former Australian netball coach says she has no doubt she could coach in the AFL

06/08/2021
3AW Football
Former Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander says she has no doubt she could coach an AFL club.

The issue of women in coaching roles has come to the fore this week after 3AW Football’s Caroline Wilson was critical of St Kilda’s decision to appoint Nick Dal Santo as its AFLW coach.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Alexander said she had no doubt she could coach in the AFL due to her international skills.

She also rejected claims she’d need to coach at lower levels beforehand to gain experience.

“Quite frankly, it’s beneath me at this stage of my coaching career,” she said.

Leigh Matthews said he struggled to see how somebody like Alexander or Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy could make the transition to coaching in the AFL.

Press PLAY below to hear the discussion

(Photo by Dianne Manson/Getty Images)

