Former Brisbane coach in the hunt for Carlton job after attending interview

Tom Morris says Michael Voss has been interviewed for the vacant Carlton job.

The Port Adelaide assistant and former Brisbane head coach missed training in Adelaide to attend the interview, according to the Sportsday newsbreaker.

But Tom said current caretaker coach David Teague – who has won three of his five games in charge – hasn’t been officially approached as of yet.

“David Teague hasn’t been interviewed yet and he’s unlikely to be interviewed at all,” he said on 3AW.

“And if he is, it’ll be at the end of the season.

“Their number one target is still Alastair Clarkson but I don’t think he’ll be presenting himself for an interview.”

