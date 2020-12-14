Former Collingwood director ‘not going to take credit for Eddie going’

A prominent figure who last month called for Eddie McGuire to stand down has denied he had anything to do with the Collingwood president’s announcement that he will step down at the end of the 2021 season.

Last month, former Magpies director and leading lawyer, David Galbally QC, said the football club’s “administration has lost the plot”, and called for Eddie McGuire to resign.

But Mr Galbally says he doesn’t feel responsible for Mr McGuire’s bombshell news.

“I’m not going to take credit for Eddie going,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“I said what I had to say because I believe that was the situation.

“I don’t feel responsible at all.

“Eddie is his own man. He would have made up his mind. He would have considered all sorts of different things, not the least of which would have been the stage of education with his family.”

Mr Galbally also revealed who he thinks should step into the role of Magpies president.

“Mark Korda is no dill. He’s an eminent accountant and would be very good as president. He’s been there long enough and he knows the history of the club under Eddie,” he said.

