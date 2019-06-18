Former Gillard adviser says Victorian Liberals have a ‘brand problem’

A Melbourne City Councillor who was a former adviser to Julia Gillard says the Victorian Liberal Party has an image crisis and needs to clean up its act.

It comes after lewd, sexist, racist and homophobic messages were reportedly exchanged anonymously by party members via an app called Jodel in the vicinity of Liberal Party Victoria Division State Council meeting at the weekend.

“They need to clean up their act, the Victorian Liberals,” Nicholas Reece told 3AW Mornings.

“They’ve got a brand problem.

“The term ‘Victorian Liberal’ is becoming a term like ‘colourful racing identity’, or ‘tired and emotional’ – it has a whole set of inferences.”

