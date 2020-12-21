3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Former Health Minister accuses Premier..

Former Health Minister accuses Premier of ‘masterclass of political deflection’

1 hour ago
3AW News
POLITICS
Article image for Former Health Minister accuses Premier of ‘masterclass of political deflection’

Former Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has hit out at the hotel quarantine inquiry for failing to answer “key questions” for Victorians.

In a statement posted to her Twitter account this evening, she said she was honoured to serve Victoria and was “devastated” by the suffering of many Victorians and the lives lost.

“I am profoundly disappointed that I wasn’t adequately briefed by the DHHS officials on the hotel quarantine program and that Chief Health Officer [Brett Sutton] didn’t raise his concerns about the program with me,” she said in a statement.

“I welcome the use of Victoria Police and the ADF in the latest model of hotel quarantine but Victorians deserve to know why this did not happen much earlier.

“The Coate inquiry has failed to answer key questions. I believe Victorians deserve to know the truth about an event that has so profoundly impacted them.

“They do not need another masterclass in political deflection from the Premier.”

RELATED

MIKAKOS QUITS: Health Minister falls, ‘strongly disagrees’ with Andrews

 

3AW News
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332