Former Health Minister accuses Premier of ‘masterclass of political deflection’

Former Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has hit out at the hotel quarantine inquiry for failing to answer “key questions” for Victorians.

In a statement posted to her Twitter account this evening, she said she was honoured to serve Victoria and was “devastated” by the suffering of many Victorians and the lives lost.

“I am profoundly disappointed that I wasn’t adequately briefed by the DHHS officials on the hotel quarantine program and that Chief Health Officer [Brett Sutton] didn’t raise his concerns about the program with me,” she said in a statement.

“I welcome the use of Victoria Police and the ADF in the latest model of hotel quarantine but Victorians deserve to know why this did not happen much earlier.

“The Coate inquiry has failed to answer key questions. I believe Victorians deserve to know the truth about an event that has so profoundly impacted them.

“They do not need another masterclass in political deflection from the Premier.”

