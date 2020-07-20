Former Richmond midfielder Shane Tuck dead at 38

Shane Tuck has died at the age of just 38.

The former Richmond midfielder, who played 173 games for the Tigers, passed away this morning.

In a statement, Richmond chief Brendon Gale said the club was “incredibly saddened” by the news.

“We send our deepest condolences to Shane’s family and loved ones – his wife Kat, children Will and Ava, parents Michael and Fay, and the extended Tuck family.

“Shane was a warrior on the field, giving everything to the team each week, and a humble, fun-loving person off the field.”

Richmond said it would wear black armbands in this week’s grand final rematch against GWS.

For crisis support, please contact Lifeline at lifeline.org.au or 13 11 14, and Beyond Blue at beyondblue.org.au and 1300 22 4636.