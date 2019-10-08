3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Former sex discrimination commissioner calls..

Former sex discrimination commissioner calls for ‘transparency’ in AFLW dispute

4 hours ago
3aw mornings
Football Featured

A former sex discrimination commissioner has called on the AFLPA to be “absolutely frank” with its female players as division over a proposed collective bargaining agreement threatens the future of the competition.

Pru Goward told Neil Mitchell that women had historically been “terrible, terrible negotiators for themselves” when it came to CBAs.

The AFLW divide is said to be over the proposed length of the season and number of weeks players are contracted for.

“The Players’ Association should be absolutely frank with the players,” Ms Goward said on 3AW Mornings.

“Lay out the cards, lay out the money and considerations.

“Transparency is always a good place to start.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

3aw mornings
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332