Former sex discrimination commissioner calls for ‘transparency’ in AFLW dispute

A former sex discrimination commissioner has called on the AFLPA to be “absolutely frank” with its female players as division over a proposed collective bargaining agreement threatens the future of the competition.

Pru Goward told Neil Mitchell that women had historically been “terrible, terrible negotiators for themselves” when it came to CBAs.

The AFLW divide is said to be over the proposed length of the season and number of weeks players are contracted for.

“The Players’ Association should be absolutely frank with the players,” Ms Goward said on 3AW Mornings.

“Lay out the cards, lay out the money and considerations.

“Transparency is always a good place to start.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings