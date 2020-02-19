Former St Kevin’s student says staff departures ‘only one step’ in solving school’s problems

One of the students who featured in the 4 Corners episode that led to the departure of two senior staff members at St Kevin’s College says it won’t be the magic fix to the school’s problems.

Luke Macaronas, who graduated from the school in 2016, welcomed the resignation of headmaster Stephen Russell on Wednesday.

The dean of sport, Luke Travers, has been stood down.

It comes following immense pressure after an investigation into the elite school’s attempted cover-ups of sexual abuse.

“This had to happen but it’s still only one step in a very long journey,” Macaronas told Tom Elliott.

“There’s still a lot that needs to happen and needs to change.”

