Former Westpac CEO’s influential career

Former Westpac CEO David Morgan joins Ross Greenwood to discuss his time as the head of one of Australia’s major banks.

Mr Morgan tells Ross Greenwood about restoring the reputation of Westpac during his nine years as CEO.

“We are embedded into our political and socio-economic system and their health is vital to our sustainability,” he says.

Mr Morgan says he has had a fully rounded life but business is what he is good at.

“I loved acting and loved film directing and indeed I loved professional football but I wasn’t good enough at any of them.”

