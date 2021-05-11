3AW
Former WHO epidemiologist says hotel quarantine will ‘always leak’

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Former WHO epidemiologist says hotel quarantine will ‘always leak’

Hundreds of Victorians are in isolation after a man in Victoria tested positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine in South Australia.

The man stayed in a room adjacent to a person who tested positive to COVID-19 the same day as he left the quarantine hotel.

Health authorities are investigating if he contracted the virus while in the hotel.

Professor of biostatistics at the University of South Australia, and former WHO epidemiologist, Professor Adrian Esterman, says virus leaks are inevitable while hotel quarantine is relied on.

“The hotel quarantine system always leaks, no matter how hard you try,” he told Ross and Russel.

He called for more specialist built quarantine facilities.

“What we need is more places like Howard Springs,” he said.

“We could do with one in every state and territory.”

