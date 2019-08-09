Four injured as tree falls on car on the Black Spur

A child is fighting for life, a person is trapped and two others are hurt after a tree fell on their car on the Black Spur.

Emergency crews were called to the Maroondah Highway at Fernshaw shortly after 9.30am on Friday.

The area has been lashed by wild weather.

Two air ambulance helicopters were sent to the scene.

A child has head injuries and will be flown to the Royal Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

A man has serious injuries and will be flown to The Alfred hospital.

Another child has been taken by road to the Royal Children’s Hospital in a stable condition.

A fourth person remains trapped in the wreckage.