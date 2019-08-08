Wild weather: Frankston Pier snaps, planes grounded and trees down as extreme winds lash the state

Victorians were yesterday warned wild weather would lash the city early this morning, and it has hit!

The state’s south-west has already experienced gusts of up to 120 kilometres an hour, and forecasters say more is still on the way.

“We’re actually seeing gale force winds across Port Phillip and down towards the Geelong region there are gusts of up to 90 kilometres and hour,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Efron told 3AW Breakfast.

Gusts of up to 104 were recorded on the Mornington Peninsula this morning, while winds have reached 111 kilometres an hour in Port Phillip’s southern channel.

The extreme winds have even caused part of Frankston Pier to snap off!

“It’s floating down towards Seaford! … It’s probably about 20 metres long,” caller Lou told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s really savage, the wind. I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

The end of Frankston Pier has snapped off and is floating away

The winds have also downed trees across the state, including one which fell on a car on the Black Spur, leaving a child fighting for life.

Melbourne Airport has been thrown into disarray, with high winds grounding 25 domestic flights and delaying dozens more.

Snow is expected to fall in the Macedon and Dandenong Ranges, and hills around Ballarat.

A flood warning is in place for Werribee River, and a severe wind warning is in place in Gippsland.

The SES has received over 400 calls for help since 9pm last night, mostly for trees down and building damage.

“We’ve seen quite a number of requests for assistance in the eastern parts of Melbourne,” SES state duty officer Brad Dalgleish said.

Much of the inner city has escaped the worst of the weather, but some in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne said the storm had hit with full force.

“It’s like an F-111 landing in my front yard!,” East Bentleigh resident, Colleen, said.

“It is ripping through here!.”

Thunderstorms, hail and damaging winds are forecast for Melbourne for the next three days.

But not everyone has heeded the warnings.

A 3AW Mornings listener spotted a kite surfer at Aspendale this morning!

