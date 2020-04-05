Free kinder and hotels for health workers announced as Victoria records another COVID-19 dip

Victoria has recorded yet another fall the number of daily coronavirus cases confirmed in the state.

There were 20 new cases confirmed overnight, down from 30 yesterday and 49 the day before.

It brings the total number of cases recorded in Victoria to 1135.

Eight people have died from COVID-19 across the state.

“The curve is flattening but it is early days,” Victoria’s chief health officer Dr Brett Sutton said.

“The potential here is tens of thousands of lives difference, so we shouldn’t underestimate our power.”

But not everyone is following social distancing advice, with 142 fines issued to people breaking coronavirus rules in the past 24 hours.

Premier Daniel Andrews this morning announced $20 million to provide free hotel accommodation for health workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital cooks and cleaners who have tested positive, or who have to self isolate because of exposure to coronavirus.

The state government today also announced free kindergarten in term two under a $45 million boost which aims to keep the sector afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the scheme, children will be able to attend 15 hours of free kindergarten or preschool per week.