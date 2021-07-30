Fremantle assistant stood down, charged, over WA quarantine breach

Fremantle assistant coach Josh Carr has been charged with breaking quarantine orders in Western Australia.

And a first-year Docker has also admitted to breaking the rules.

Carr returned to Perth from the Gold Coast on Sunday night and commenced 14 days of quarantine at home just after midnight.

He’s been issued with a summons over three alleged breaches.

He was not home when police checked his residence on Wednesday.

Fremantle chief Simon Garlick says it wasn’t good enough.

“We appreciate and understand the pressures that quarantine measures can place on individuals, however there is no excuse,” he said in a statement.

“And while Josh was very apologetic and remorseful, we are frustrated and disappointed by his actions and concerned about the negative impact they could have on the very positive relationships we’ve maintained with WA police, the State Government and the AFL throughout the course of the pandemic.”

Carr must now complete the rest of his quarantine at home with no exemptions to attend training or game day, including this Sunday’s game against Richmond and the round 21 fixture against Brisbane.

The Dockers have also stood him down from coaching duties while an AFL investigation takes place.

Fremantle also went on to reveal Brandon Walker had advised club officials on Tuesday he had breached the orders by walking his dog a short distance from his home earlier that same day.

The club then contacted police, who issued the 18-year-old with an infringement notice.

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)