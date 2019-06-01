Fremantle beat Collingwood at the MCG in massive upset

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Jimmy Bartel, Caroline Wilson and Jacqui Reed

FULL TIME

Fremantle have BEATEN Collingwood at the MCG for the first time since 2006 in a massive upset.

For the second time in two weeks, Michael Walters decided the game.

While last week he hit the post after the siren to win, he kicked truly from a set shot to put the Dockers ahead with just 27 seconds left in the match.

Geelong now have the chance to go two games clear on top of the ladder if the beat Sydney later today.

HALF TIME

Collingwood lead Fremantle by 13 points on a gloomy day at the MCG.

While the Pies dominated the second quarter, the Dockers have defended bravely to keep themselves in the contest.

Jordan de Goey has kicked two goals while Scott Pendlebury (18 touches) and Adam Treloar (17 touches) have been everywhere.

Mason Cox joined us on footy preview before this afternoon’s game and opened up on his thoughts on how we treat umpires.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview



PREVIEW

A massive triple header on 3AW Football begins at the MCG this afternoon as Collingwood take on Fremantle.

The Pies regain both Jordan de Goey and Darcy Moore for the crucial clash where they’ll looking to keep pace with Geelong, who sit a game clear on top of the ladder as it stands.

Ross Lyon’s men always have a point to prove when they grace the MCG and this afternoon is no exception following last weekend’s last-gasp win at home against Brisbane.

Currently sitting in a precarious spot just inside the top eight, a loss to last year’s grand finalists will almost certainly see them drop of the top eight by the end of the ground.

On a gloomy day in Melbourne, it promises to be an intriguing clash.

Make sure you join us from midday as Tim Lane, Caroline Wilson, Jimmy Bartel, Leigh Matthews and the team bring you all the action on 3AW Football!

