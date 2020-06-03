Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy in hospital after collapsing at training
Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy is in hospital after he collapsed at training.
In worrying scenes, McCarthy suddenly fell to the ground at training on Wednesday morning.
An ambulance was immediately called.
The club said he was now undergoing tests to determine the possible cause.
“We will be in a position to comment further in due course,” the club said in a statement.
“In the meantime, we will ensure that Cam and his family are provided with all the necessary care and support required.”
