Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan to take a break from footy

Jesse Hogan is stepping away from football to deal with mental health challenges.

Fremantle revealed on Wednesday the key forward would be taking leave.

“Jesse needs time away from the club so he can manage mental health challenges that he is dealing with and focus on his general wellbeing,” general manager of football, Peter Bell, said.

“We believe it is the most appropriate course of action and, more importantly, it is what is best for Jesse’s long-term health and wellbeing.

“We will continue to provide all the necessary and ongoing care and support Jessie requires, as we would do for any of our players.”

The club has asked for Jesse’s privacy to be respected and would not be making any further comment.

(PIC: Michael Dodge/Getty Images)