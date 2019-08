Aaron Sandilands will retire at the end of the season.

Fremantle announced on Tuesday the giant ruckman’s 18th season would be his last.

Sandilands, who has played 270 games, will play a farewell home game on Saturday night against Essendon at Optus Stadium.

He currently holds the record for hitouts, with 8466 to date at an average of more than 28 per game.