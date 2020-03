Fremantle says one of its players was sent for COVID-19 testing and the result was negative.

The Dockers revealed the results of the test on Tuesday afternoon.

It came after the player presented with “flu-like” symptoms.

One of their friends had recently been in China.

“We felt it was important to be proactive and diligent to ensure the safety of our players, staff and broader community,” Fremantle said in a statement.